APD public information manager accused of animal cruelty, husband also arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Dec. 23, a woman who works as the public information manager for the Austin Police Department, was arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

According to the indictment, Anna Sabana, 43, is accused of “knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury, in a cruel manner” to a dog named Flash. The indictment says that Sabana failed to provide adequate medical care to the animal and that her behavior was not “a generally accepted or otherwise lawful form of conduct.”

Eduardo Gonzales, 45, was also arrested on the same charges as Sabana, according to records (APD)

Sabana’s husband, Eduardo Gonzales, 45, was also arrested at the same time on the same charges.

On Monday, the couple’s attorney explained to KXAN that Gonzales had treated Flash with a home remedy for a skin wound instead of seeking proper veterinary care.

According to the attorney, Sabana and Gonzales turned themselves in on Monday and their personal bond amount was $5,000 each. The couple have reportedly negotiated a plea deal for a reduced charge, which will result in them being placed on deferred adjudication.

Sabana and Gonzales’ attorney says that Flash is alive and currently receiving veterinary treatment.

