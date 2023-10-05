AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, the Austin Police Department identified a man killed during an apparent homicide that occurred Tuesday in north Austin.

APD identified 53-year-old John Walker Oden as the victim.

Police responded to a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. after several callers reported a man was hit by a vehicle in the 12100 block of North MoPac Expressway service road.

Oden was found with “significant trauma to his body,” and police said he died a short time later.

According to police, officers determined Oden’s injuries indicated he had been “the subject of foul play.”

APD said homicide detectives and crime scene specialists also responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses.

As of Thursday, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remained active and ongoing.

APD asked that anyone with any information contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said the case was being investigated as Austin’s 49th homicide of 2023.