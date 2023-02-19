AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night near East 5th Street and Red River Street, according to a post on the APD Twitter account.

Austin-Travis County EMS initially transported two people from that scene with gunshot wounds. At that time, both victims were in critical, life threatening condition, ATCEMS says.

APD Sgt. Marcus Davis gave a briefing to media around 10:30 p.m. He said that officers responded at 8:37 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired near E 5th St. and Red River St.

“Upon arrival, officers located one male laying in the middle of the street with obvious trauma to his body,” Davis said. “While officers were canvassing the area, we located a second subject and that person was pronounced deceased on the scene.”

The first victim was transported to Dell Seton hospital and is undergoing surgery, according to Davis.

The area is secure at this time and officers are investigating, APD said. Davis said that APD currently believes the incident to be isolated.

Davis asks for anyone with information to call 512-974-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.