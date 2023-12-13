AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge set the date for Christopher Taylor’s retrial for Sept. 23, 2024, in court Wednesday.

Taylor was charged with murder in the 2020 shooting death of Michael Ramos.

Last month, a mistrial was declared after jurors could not come to a unanimous decision. Prior to that, a judge also granted a mistrial in May due to various issues during jury selection.

Taylor also faces a murder charge for the 2019 death of Mauris Nishanga DeSilva.

Taylor’s attorneys requested that the courts try Taylor on DeSilva’s death in September instead of Ramos’ due to Taylor’s invocation of his right to a speedy trial in the DeSilva case. Attorneys said they’ve now waived the right to a speedy trial in the Ramos case.

The State said it intends to retry Taylor on the Ramos case.

Attorneys on both sides will now provide briefings to the judge and meet for a hearing in February or March to determine which of Taylor’s cases will be tried in September.