AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is currently offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man with an outstanding felony warrant for indecency with a child.

APD describes Jose Martinez-Aguilar, 31, as being 6″ tall and about 200 pounds.

If you have any information about him, you’re asked to call (512) 472-8477 or visit austincrimestoppers.org.