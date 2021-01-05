APD not releasing video of August officer-involved shooting due to judge order

FILE – A gunman is at large after authorities tried to serve a warrant at a location on Manor Road. (KXAN photo/Ben Friberg)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says it will not be releasing video from an August 2020 officer-involved shooting.

On Aug. 25, Deonte Rogers, 31, allegedly fled Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members and APD officers as they were trying to arrest him at an apartment complex on Manor Road. Rogers is accused of firing at officers during the foot chase, and APD reported two officers returned gunfire.

Rogers was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force on Sept. 12.

Previously, in October, APD said the federal judge assigned to the case issued a protective order, which stopped the release of case information until Rogers’ criminal prosecution was finished.

Due to the same order, APD says it will not release video of the incident.

The shooting is part of an active federal investigation and prosecution.