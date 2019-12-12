APD needs your help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a string of convenience store robberies in November.
The robberies were focused in the same area of the city from Nov. 18 – 26. The incidents took place at the following locations:
- Nov. 18: 5618 Manor Rd.
- Nov. 21: 1918 Rosewood Ave.
- Nov. 22: 1401 Cedar Ave.
- Nov. 24: 1918 Rosewood Ave.
- Nov. 26: 2601 Manor Rd.
The map below shows the area where the robberies happened.
APD reports that the suspect was armed in each robbery. He is described as:
- Black male
- Approximately 30 years of age
- 5’7” to 5’10”
- 180 – 200 lbs
- Dark hoodie
- Unique athletic shoes
Anyone with information about the robberies or identifying information about the suspect is urged to contact the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.