APD needs your help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a string of convenience store robberies in November.

The robberies were focused in the same area of the city from Nov. 18 – 26. The incidents took place at the following locations:

Nov. 18: 5618 Manor Rd.

5618 Manor Rd. Nov. 21 : 1918 Rosewood Ave.

: 1918 Rosewood Ave. Nov. 22 : 1401 Cedar Ave.

: 1401 Cedar Ave. Nov. 24 : 1918 Rosewood Ave.

: 1918 Rosewood Ave. Nov. 26: 2601 Manor Rd.

The map below shows the area where the robberies happened.

APD reports that the suspect was armed in each robbery. He is described as:

Black male

Approximately 30 years of age

5’7” to 5’10”

180 – 200 lbs

Dark hoodie

Unique athletic shoes

Anyone with information about the robberies or identifying information about the suspect is urged to contact the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.