APD needs your help identifying convenience store robbery suspect

by: Kayla Peterman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in a string of convenience store robberies in November.

The robberies were focused in the same area of the city from Nov. 18 – 26. The incidents took place at the following locations:

  • Nov. 18: 5618 Manor Rd.
  • Nov. 21: 1918 Rosewood Ave.
  • Nov. 22: 1401 Cedar Ave.
  • Nov. 24: 1918 Rosewood Ave.
  • Nov. 26: 2601 Manor Rd.

The map below shows the area where the robberies happened.

APD reports that the suspect was armed in each robbery. He is described as:

  • Black male
  • Approximately 30 years of age
  • 5’7” to 5’10”
  • 180 – 200 lbs
  • Dark hoodie
  • Unique athletic shoes

Anyone with information about the robberies or identifying information about the suspect is urged to contact the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.

