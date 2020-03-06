APD needs public’s help identifying November aggravated robbery suspects

Surveillance photo of on of the alleged suspects (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking the public to help identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place back in November.

Police say the robbery occurred at 5353 Burnet Road after the victim agreed to sell the suspects “some property.” The suspects, who were inside of a white Kia sedan with paper plates, agreed to the sale.

When the victim gave them the property, police say the driver displayed a weapon and told the victim they were robbing him. The victim then attempted to recover the property, but the driver assaulted him while fleeing.

The vehicle the suspects are believed to have been driving (APD)

Police describe the driver as a black, heavy-set female wearing glasses. According to police, the passenger suspect was a white or Hispanic, heavy-set female wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Capital Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.