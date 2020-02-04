APD needs public’s help finding suspect who shot through apartment door

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking the public to help identify an aggravated assault suspect in connection with an incident in January, they said.

APD will hold a press conference at 10:45 a.m. regarding an incident Jan. 10 at the Elm Ridge Apartments, 1190 Airport Boulevard, in Austin.

Police say a woman went to answer a knock on her apartment door when she was shot through the door by an unknown suspect.

The suspect fled after the shooting, and the woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

Surveillance footage from the complex, police say, shows a lot of people in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, so APD is hoping some of those people can provide more details about what happened after the shooting.

If anyone has information about what happened, or the suspect, call APD at 512-974-5245.