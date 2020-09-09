APD needs public’s help finding Sonic Drive-In robbery suspect

Austin police need help looking for this suspect in connection with a robbery of a Sonic Drive-In restaurant on Aug. 14. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department wants the public’s help in locating a man accused of robbing a fast food restaurant.

The suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery at the Sonic Drive-In restaurant Aug. 14 at 9916 Brodie Lane. Police say during the robbery, the suspect entered the kitchen area armed with a black pipe and box cutter and displayed them to employees before demanding money.

APD describes the suspect as:

  • White man
  • Thin build
  • 25-29 years old
  • Last seen wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes down the sides, white shoes, black hoodie, gray Nike baseball cap and blue mask

Anyone with information about the incident should call the APD robbery tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.

