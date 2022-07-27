AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police asked for public assistance identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping investigation. APD said the incident occurred July 19 at approximately 11:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of Francisco Street.

According to police, the victim said she was walking around her neighborhood when the suspects approached her, and one said they had a gun.

Police said the suspects then forced the victim into a 2019 Blue Ford Escape and demanded a large amount of money. The victim tried to get out of the vehicle, but one suspect threatened her with the gun and ordered her to stay, according to a report.

“The suspects drove the woman to her bank and forced her to withdraw a large sum of money. After the withdrawal, the suspects used the victim’s bank card at an ATM,” police said. “The suspects then drove the victim to a business, where the female suspect forced her to use her credit cards to buy expensive items while the male waited outside in the vehicle.”

Police say the suspects then drove to another location, dropped the victim off in the street and left the area.

Police described the first suspect as a 5 foot, 8 inches tall Hispanic male in his early 20s with black hair and a thin build. According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a blue and white plaid shirt with dark pants, and black shoes with white soles.

The second suspect was described as a 5 foot, 6 inches tall Hispanic female with medium-length brown hair and a medium build. She was last seen wearing a black fisherman-style hat, blue surgical mask, gray shirt, camo pants and black shoes, according to police.

Image of a suspect in an aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping (APD photo)

Image of suspect vehicle identified as a 2019 Blue Ford Escape with unknown license plate information (APD photo)

APD said anyone with information about this incident should call its robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.