APD needs help finding suspects, person of interest in north Austin barbershop shooting

The person of interest and two cars associated with a shooting at a north Austin barbershop March 12. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for three people they believe are connected with a shooting March 12 at a barbershop in north Austin.

APD needs help finding two suspects and a person of interest associated with the case. APD says the suspects shot at people standing on the porch of the Barbershop at Midtown, located at 7408 Cameron Road, hitting three of them. The suspects then shot again at people running out of the back of the business where another person was hit with gunfire.

All the victims were treated and released from the hospital except for one who is currently in critical condition, APD says.

The suspects are described by APD as:

Suspect No. 1

Black man

Between 6′ and 6’2″

Thin build

Sharp facial features, particularly his nose

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a gun, possible a Draco style

Suspect No. 2

Black male

Early 20s

Between 5’7″ and 5’9″

Facial features include a flat nose and wide lips

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and carrying a handgun

APD says two vehicles were seen driving away from the scene immediately — a newer model, dark-colored 4-door sedan possibly a Hyundai, and a light-colored 4-door sedan that could be a Honda Accord between the model year 2010-2015. APD provided pictures of the cars.

APD says they also want to speak with the person who was driving the light-colored sedan. He is the only person APD has a picture of. That person is described as:

Black male

Mid-to-late 20s

Thick build

Short hair with a beard and mustache

Last seen wearing a tank top, sweatpants and tennis shoes

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.