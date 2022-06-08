AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police needs the public’s help finding a suspect after he allegedly tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend.

Jason Alex Latzko (Photo courtesy of APD)

APD wants to find Jason Alex Latzko, 36, in connection with the alleged assault and said he’s known to carry firearms and, “is considered dangerous.” APD said the ex-girlfriend is alive and recovering.

APD said he owns property on Eagle Rising Cove and Saddleridge Cove, both in northwest Austin, and is “known to frequent bars on East Sixth Street,” including Lit Lounge, Friends Bar and Darwin’s Pub.

Latzko drives a 2016 black Chevrolet Colorado pickup with the Texas license plate HTN0267, and he also drives a silver Pontiac Trans Am, APD said.

Latzko is described as:

6 feet tall

160 pounds

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Goatee/beard

APD also said he has a prior record with them.

Anyone with information about Latzko’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or email APD using the address atip@austintexas.org.