APD: Mother who allegedly took son against court orders charged with endangering a child

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Celina Jeanna Harp, 38, is charged with endangering a child after she allegedly took her son in violation of court orders Thursday, an affidavit says. The case sparked a regional Amber Alert Thursday which ended Friday.

The child’s father filed a report with Austin police Wednesday, and an attorney who previously represented Harp saw her with the child in the Ramsey neighborhood Thursday, the affidavit said.

The attorney told authorities he heard from a colleague that Harp didn’t have legal custody of the child, and was aware of past times Harp tried to leave with the child unlawfully.

An officer heard the call from the attorney and then spotted the car Harp was reportedly driving. The officer tried to stop the car, but it took off, the affidavit said.

The officer said he saw the driver commit multiple traffic violations after she fled. He saw the driver fail to stop at stop signs, drive in the wrong lane to pass and travel at speeds in the 70-85 mph range in areas posted as 40-45 mph speed limits, the affidavit says.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of West State Highway 71 and Thomas Springs Road, the affidavit says.

Harp is not listed as being in custody Monday.