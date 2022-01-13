APD: Man walks around car dealership with AK-47 after ramming garage door with car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating an aggravated assault at the Nyle Maxwell Supercenter after a man rammed a garage door with his vehicle and walked around the business with an AK-47 in early January.

APD said the incident happened just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 at the supercenter located on N. FM 620. Police said a black Dodge Charger, driven by suspect Kenneth Ray Paynes, pulled up to a service center garage bay and waited on the pressure sensor to open the garage door. The garage was malfunctioning and did not open.

That’s when police said Paynes drove forward and hit the garage door multiple times. He then parked on the side of the business after being unable to force the garage door to open.

APD said Paynes exited the car, holding an AK-47 and walked around the business “looking for someone.” Customers and employees began to flee the business or hide, believing Paynes was an active shooter, according to police. Paynes left the scene.

Police said a search warrant was executed at Paynes’ home, and the AK-47 was found, as well as three semi-automatic pistols and two AR-15 rifles.

Paynes remains at large and is wanted for three felony warrants including terroristic threat, evading motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-4463 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.