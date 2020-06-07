APD: Man punched, kicked woman after she accused him of sexually assaulting her at H-E-B

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man punched and kicked a woman near a south Austin H-E-B after she accused him of sexually assaulting her inside the store, police said.

Raul Chavez, 51, has been arrested and charged with assault with injury following the incident that happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim told police she was shopping at the H-E-B on South Congress when the suspect approached her from behind and touched her buttocks.

She said she confronted Chavez, who told her she bumped into him. In response, the victim told him she would call the police.

Soon after, the suspect left the store and began heading west on West Oltorf Street, and the victim decided to follow him. The woman’s husband and a security guard at H-E-B followed behind her.

The woman told police she was asking Chavez to stop and talk to her about what happened. At the corner of West Oltorf Street and College Avenue, he turned toward her and punched her in the jaw, causing her to fall, she said.

The security guard told police he saw Chavez swinging at the woman as she was on the ground, and then kicking her in the head.

When the victim’s husband arrived at the scene, he pushed Chavez to the ground. Police arrived at the scene at that time and arrested Chavez.

The victim suffered a scraped knee and scratches to her neck from the incident.

He is being held in the Travis County Jail on a $6,000 bond.