APD: Man killed in north Austin shooting identified

The scene of a homicide off Longspur Blvd in north Austin Sunday night. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police identified the man killed in a north Austin shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to the area of 502 W. Longspur Blvd. on Oct. 3 after receiving a report of multiple gunshots heard. When officers arrived on scene, they found Jeremiah Dayohn Johnson, 31, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Johnson died from his injuries. Police previously said they had no suspect in custody, but were looking for a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the APD homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.

This was Austin’s 66th homicide of 2021.