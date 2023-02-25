AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man Thursday in connection to a shooting at Capital Plaza in east Austin.

Police said officials originally responded to the 5300 block of N. IH 35 at 3:30 p.m. for an active shooter incident after multiple people called 911 saying a man was firing a handgun in the plaza’s parking lot.

APD said officers found 30-year-old Hunter Rouse in the parking lot, and he was arrested. A .40 caliber handgun was found during his arrest, according to police.

Officers said there were no injuries reported related to the incident.

One victim told police Rouse approached her pointed a gun, and demanded her car keys, which she said she gave him out of fear.

A witness told police he saw Rouse walking with a semi-automatic handgun nearby and that he “appeared nervous and tried hiding the handgun in his waistband.” The witness said Rouse pointed the gun toward him and fired several shots in his direction. APD said the man drove away, but bullets hit his vehicle.

Witnesses said an unknown victim was inside a black SUV in a parking lot when Rouse pointed his handgun inside and started firing, but witnesses said those inside were able to get away.

According to APD, officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lots of the businesses.

Police said Rouse was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Travis County court records also showed a charge for the unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rouse was previously convicted and sentenced for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge for a September 2013 incident, according to Travis County court records.