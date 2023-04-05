AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released details Wednesday surrounding a traffic fatality that occurred the morning of March 31 in the 2900 block of North Interstate 35 Upper Deck southbound.

APD said officers responded to a crash between a two-door car and an SUV at approximately 5:14 a.m.

According to police, a preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old Milton Castanon-Villatoro crashed his car into the SUV and left the scene without stopping to render aid or call 911.

The driver of the SUV, 57-year-old Elias Saenz, was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to APD.

Police said Castanon-Villatoro was found and arrested a few hours later for intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid.

According to Travis County jail records, Castanon-Villatoro was held on two charges: intoxication assault with a vehicle involving serious bodily injury and an accident involving serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $30,000 for the two charges.

Police said this incident was being investigated as Austin’s 26th fatal crash of 2023.

As of Wednesday, APD said the investigation was still pending.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash and traffic fatality should contact APD’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.