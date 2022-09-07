AUSTIN (KXAN) – In an arrest affidavit filed Thursday, an Austin man was charged with murder in connection to an Aug. 16 homicide investigation in the 600 block of Sabine Street.

According to the Austin Police Department, Glenn Donyale Wilson, 29, was the main suspect in the shooting that killed 36-year-old Chester Sauls.

APD said surveillance footage from the incident showed Wilson with two other people; however, police said Wilson was the only person close enough to shoot Sauls.

According to police, immediately after the shooting, Wilson could be seen in the footage running toward one of the other subjects and “making an exchange.”

The affidavit said the exchange appeared to be of an item in the shape and size of a small caliber handgun. The report also said no firearms were recovered from the scene, but two live rounds and one fired cartridge casing were found.

Documents showed police were able to contact Wilson on Aug. 22 from a personal phone number left on documents from a separate offense. During the call, the police requested Wilson come in to talk about what happened.

“Wilson at first denied knowledge, but then agreed to come in to talk about what happened,” an officer wrote in a report. “Wilson said that he would have to call me back with a time … No response from Wilson was ever received.”

As of Sept. 7, records showed Wilson was not listed in the Travis County jail.