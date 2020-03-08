APD: Man carrying over 200 pills of narcotics arrested during traffic stop with 7-year-old son in the car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday after Austin police found over 200 pills of illegal narcotics in his car while he was driving his seven-year-old son, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police say the suspect was first seen driving a 1998 Toyota in the 4700 block of Springdale Road. Officers said they initiated a traffic stop because one of the rear brake lights of the suspect’s vehicle was out.

When the vehicle was stopped police identified the driver as Jerrfrey Hollins, 36. Hollins was accompanied by his seven year-old son.

The officer who initiated the stop said smelled a strong odor of marijuana and noticed a small backpack and sandwich sized zip-lock bags on the floorboard. The officer also said Hollins was behaving very nervously.

Police asked Hollins when the last time he smoked marijuana in the car, he told them, “I don’t smoke weed.” When questioned about the smell Hollins told officers his “girl” smokes marijuana in the vehicle often.

According to the affidavit, police used the marihuana smell as probable cause and searched Hollins’ vehicle. When he stepped out of the vehicle police say Hollins said, “man I got pills in the car.” When asked to clarify Hollins said “I got X but it’s not mine.” He told police he had about 100 pills.

Inside the small backback on the floor of the car police say they found a baggie containing a green leafty substance, a thermos and a clear mason jar. The thermos held multiple plastic bags that contained numerous rectangular multicolored pills. The mason jar contained two plastic bags holding numerous different multicolored pills with imprints.

Police identified the leafy substance as marijuana, the rectangular pills as Xanax and the imprinted pills as methamphetamines.

There was a total of 220 methamphetamine pills weighing 41.35 grams and the total Xanax pills weighed 21.7 grams

Hollins told police, “I was just getting it out of my car,” in reference to the narcotics. He said he was “doing a favor and got caught up. Officers asked Hollins if he was trying to drop of the drugs before he went to pick up his other children from daycare and he told them, “I was trying to.”

According to police, the amount of pills Hollins was carrying indicated he was selling and distributing the drugs. He was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and booked into the Travis County Jail.