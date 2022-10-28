AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has arrested a man it said is connected to more than a dozen aggravated robbery cases in north Austin.

The department’s robbery unit said Brian Degrate, 34, targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. APD said he used weapons during the robberies, including the following: firearm, machete, pepper spray, and baseball bat.

APD is aware of 16 total incidents between Sept. 14 and Oct. 19, some of which involved more than one victim. Two additional unidentified suspects were also involved in some of the earlier robberies, according to APD.

According to incident reports, the suspect stole big and small items, ranging from a car to electronics to money. He also struck at night to early morning, ranging from around 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Degrate is charged with 21 counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and one count of robbery by assault.

APD said Degrate is a convicted felon and known robbery suspect. His history includes convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, and burglary of a vehicle.

Police are reminding the community to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times