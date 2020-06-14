APD: Man arrested, spit on customer, chased manager at Walgreens when asked to social distance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man at a central Austin Walgreens Saturday after he allegedly spit on a customer and chased the store’s manager because he was asked to respect social distancing, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that police went to the Walgreens at 4501 Guadalupe Street around 10 a.m. for a report of a disturbance. The caller said an irate man was chasing their boss around the store.

Police arrived and found the suspect a short distance away walking in the 4400 block of Avenue B. Officers said the man was “highly agitated,” but they were able to detain him. Police said the man initially told them that his name was Robin Vanders, but refused to give a birth date.

The manager at the Walgreens told police the suspect spit on a customer in line after he was asked to follow the store’s social distancing guidelines. According to police, witnesses said that as the customer who was spit on left, the suspect said “white boy I am going to kill you.”

According to the affidavit, the manager said the suspect also told him “I am going to kill you,” and waited outside the doors to the building. The cashier in the Walgreens told police the suspect also told him “I am going to wait for you, I’m going to catch you, I’m going to kill you.”

The suspect detained who gave his name as Robin Vanders was confirmed to be the man who threatened the manager and cashier. Police later identified him as Rayford Anderson, 63.

Anderson now faces charges of making a terroristic threat and failure to identify.