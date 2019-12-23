APD: Man arrested for DUI said he had ‘8 White Claws’ before driving car into ditch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police arrested a man Sunday for DUI after they found his car in a ditch in south Austin, and later the man admitted to drinking “eight White Claws,” an affidavit says.

The affidavit says Micahel Cifelli was driving a Black Ford SUV when authorities found him trying to get out of a ditch next to the service road for Interstate 35 next to an apartment complex.

Officers said Cifelli tried to get out of the ditch twice, but couldn’t. As he kept trying to get out, officers said they saw him drinking a tallboy Budweiser. Cifelli eventually got out of the car and tried to walk the hill to the roadway, and officers used a rope to help him up, the affidavit says.

Once Cifelli was with officers, they noticed he had glassy, bloodshot eyes and had alcohol on his breath.

Authorities performed three field sobriety tests, the affidavit says.

Cifelli admitted to officers he had “eight White Claws” and later he said “eight seltzers,” the affidavit says.