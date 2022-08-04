AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man was arrested Saturday on intoxication assault and failure to stop and render aid charges after he admitted to hitting a person riding a scooter with his vehicle in the 2700 block of Hemphill Park and leaving the scene, according to police.

A report said Austin police responded after multiple callers reported seeing the crash at the intersection of Lavaca Street and West 5th Street at approximately 2:47 a.m.

Responding officers found a victim next to a pool of blood, according to a report, and officers said he was bleeding from his head and arm. A doctor later determined the victim’s leg was fractured.

Records said 26-year-old Matthew Thompson was pulled over by a University of Texas police officer who noticed significant damage to Thompson’s vehicle.

The report said the UTPD officer believed the vehicle might have just committed a crime — specifically a crash where the vehicle fled the scene.

Thompson told the UTPD officer he hit a person on a scooter and then continued driving because “he observed the victim get up and leave on the scooter.”

An APD officer arrived and noted the damage to Thompson’s vehicle was severe.

“The windshield had a large hole in the center of it, as if an object had gone through it or struct it. The rest of the windshield was cracked severely and spider webbed,” an APD affidavit said. “There was a large amount of glass inside the vehicle, as well as some blood, indicating that someone had impacted into the vehicle’s windshield.”

Officers said Thompson’s eyes were glassy, and he had a noticeable sway while standing. Thompson did tell the officers he had been drinking, according to a report.

Records said police administered a field sobriety test and breath test on Thompson for driver impairment. The preliminary breath test returned a result of 0.119%.

Thompson was booked into the Travis County jail Saturday, and his bail was set at $15,000. Jail records showed he met bond Sunday, and he is currently out of custody.

There was no attorney listed for Thompson as of Thursday. An update will be issued if an attorney is added, and a statement is provided.