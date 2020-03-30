APD: Man accused of trying to ‘pistol whip’ victim, firing at officers during SWAT standoff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man accused of trying to “pistol whip” a victim and firing at officers during a SWAT standoff on Thursday.

Officers responded to a southeast Austin apartment complex near Town Lake Circle and Elmont Drive just before 4 p.m. on Thursday to reports of an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, the victim said a man identified as James Edward Fry, 46, allegedly came up behind him and tried to “pistol whip” him. He was able to dodge the attack, but he said Fry pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at his face and told him he would shoot him.

According to court documents, the two knew each other because they would do illegal drugs together.

After the incident, the victim’s girlfriend went to confront Fry about what happened, but he pointed the gun at her and told her to leave, “or he would kill her,” court documents said.

When officers went to his apartment, they could hear furniture being moved and believed Fry was barricading himself inside the apartment. They tried to speak to him, but when he refused to come out, they surrounded the building. Officers also shut down the area nearby to try and keep people safe.

While a hostage negotiator tried to speak to Fry on the phone, SWAT officers noticed shots had been fired from inside the apartment and they could hear someone yelling from inside. At one point Fry threatened to shoot officers and “blow up the building.”

After, SWAT officers noticed someone at one of the back windows pointing a pistol in their direction, and multiple shots were fired at the SWAT vehicle, striking it.

Eventually, officers sent a robot inside the apartment, Fry allegedly fired several more shots, but then threw the gun out of the window.

He then surrendered and SWAT officers took him into custody. No one else was found inside the apartment.

Fry is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer. As of Sunday night, he is in custody at Travis County jail.