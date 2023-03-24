Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for March 24, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said an arrest was made Thursday in connection to a Wednesday murder investigation in the 5800 block of Techni Center Drive.

APD said the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force members and United States Marshals Service arrested 33-year-old Timothy Pace, who is suspected of killing his girlfriend, Shahre-Ka Mays, 27.

Homicide Detectives and Crime Scene Specialists with APD said Pace shot Mays and then left the area.

According to police, Pace faces a first-degree murder charge.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation was asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

According to APD, this case was being investigated as Austin’s 20th homicide of 2023.