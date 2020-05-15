APD: Man accused of pushing park ranger into lake receives additional charge after threatening officer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was arrested in April after allegedly pushing an Austin park ranger into Lake Austin was given an additional charge of retaliation after he allegedly yelled, spit at, and threatened the arresting officer.

Brandon Hicks, 25 was arrested in April 30 after a video surfaced on social media of what appeared to be him pushing a park ranger into Lake Austin. The video shows the ranger speaking to a crowd and asking them to keep six feet of distance between them to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The video then shows a man run up and push him, sending both men into the water. The suspect then climbs out of the lake and runs off.

Hicks was initially charged with attempted assault on a public servant. APD later filed a second arrest affidavit in May charging Hicks with retaliation.

According to the affidavit, the officer found a man, Hicks, who matched the suspects description sitting in a black truck. The officer said when they asked Hicks to step out of the vehicle he became aggressive and began yelling obscenities and homophobic slurs at them.

According to the affidavit, Hicks was cuffed and placed in the back of a police cruiser as he continued to verbally berate the officer.

The arresting officer said Hicks told him he spit on his cruiser’s window and began to kick the Plexiglas divider in the cruiser. According to the officer on the scene Hicks was possibly under the influence of alcohol, narcotics or both.

Police say, that as Hicks was being taken to jail he continued to spit, and yell obscenities and threats at the officer. Hicks allegedly shouted things like, “I’m gonna shoot you,” “I’m gonna shoot every pig I see,” and “I swear I am going to do everything I can to find you.”

When the officer and Hicks arrived at the jail, jail staff had to assist in removing Hicks from the vehicle as he grew more aggressive, per the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, in the 30 minute car ride from the scene of the pushing to the jail, Hicks made threats of violence against the arresting officer around 13 times.

In addition to his original charge of attempted assault on a peace officer Hicks was also charged with retaliation.