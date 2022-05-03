AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man accused of shooting and killing someone on East Sixth Street on April 28 had allegedly borrowed a family member’s car prior to the deadly shooting, an arrest affidavit said.

An arrest affidavit for Eric Rollins, 51, said he shot an unidentified person in an alley in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. According to the document, a 911 caller reported the shooting and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The affidavit said the shooting was captured on Austin Police Downtown HALO cameras and the suspect, later identified as Rollins, was seen driving a red convertible with black racing stripes.

The footage showed Rollins driving west from Neches Street down the alley. According to the document, the car stops and the driver appears to be talking to a man. The footage then showed the driver get out of the car and confront the victim.

The driver was seen on footage holding a black handgun and seen firing it multiple times at the victim before driving away. The driver in the footage was seen wearing light-colored pants and a black sweatshirt with a large white stripe across the middle, the affidavit said.

Video footage from the area captured a closer look at the red convertible and showed a license plate that came back to another person. The person the car belonged to called police to say they had found the car nearby and observed what appeared to be “a fired cartridge case in the passenger’s seat of the vehicle,” a few hours after the shooting. While being interviewed by detectives, the owner said the car had been loaned out to a family member and an unknown person on the day of the shooting, according to the document.

According to the affidavit, another family member contacted detectives during the investigation and said Rollins had told them that he had shot someone who recently robbed him.

In a previous incident that had taken place a few days earlier involving Austin Police, body cam footage showed Rollins wearing similar clothes to what the suspect in the East Sixth Street shooting was wearing. The affidavit said Rollins was wearing light-colored pants and a black sweatshirt with a large white stripe across the middle.

The affidavit said Rollins was also listed as a registered sex offender in Texas and was observed checking in at the Sex offender Apprehension and Registration Unit at Austin PD headquarters on April 28. When he signed in, the affidavit said he was wearing a similar outfit to what was seen in the HALO footage of the shooting and in the previous APD incident.

Rollins was arrested and charged for the East Sixth Street shooting but is also a suspect in a separate shooting that happened shortly after the first shooting on Webberville Road.

The second shooting happened near East 12th Street and Webberville Road on April 28. Rollins was named a suspect in that shooting, but Austin Police said he hasn’t been charged yet due to an ongoing investigation.

Rollins had been previously arrested by APD in 2015 and 2016, but those charges haven’t been released.

KXAN has reached out to Rollins’ attorney. KXAN will update this story if that information becomes available.