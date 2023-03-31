AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested a man wanted for a January homicide in north Austin, APD said in a news release Friday.

The man was identified as Demonte Harris, 26, police said.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., Jan. 5, officers responded to a crash in the 8600 block of North Lamar Boulevard, the release said. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the vehicle, Fritzgerald Bissereth, 20, shot and unresponsive. Bissereth died on the scene, police said.

Detectives previously said they believed Bissereth was shot by an unknown suspect, later identified as Harris, who left the area immediately after.

The case remained under investigation Friday.