AUSTIN (KXAN)– An arrest was made in a deadly road rage shooting in south Austin, which occurred earlier this month, the Austin Police Department confirmed in a release Wednesday.

The man arrested was Manolo Gonzalez, 21, according to police.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., Jan. 6, officers responded to a crash in the 500 block of E. Stassney Lane, according to police.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene and found the driver of the vehicle, Elizabeth Lopez, unresponsive with a gunshot wound, police said.

On Monday, Gonzalez was located by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Kyle and later booked into the Travis County Jail on first-degree murder charges, according to police.

Furthermore, Gonzalez told police Lopez was a stranger to him, the release said. His bond was set at $1,000,000.