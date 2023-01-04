AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man was arrested Monday morning after smashing a bank window and hitting a security guard in the head with a crowbar.

Court records said 31-year-old James Rashad Harris was in a Bank of America in the 500 block of Congress Avenue when he broke an ATM window inside with a metal rod.

An affidavit said as Harris left the bank, two security guards began to follow him while identifying themselves and requesting Harris to stop.

James Rashad Harris Photo: Austin Police Department

When APD arrived, an officer said he heard a noise that sounded like a metal object hitting the pavement, and a security guard said Harris dropped the metal pipe.

One of the security officers said Harris was unprovoked as he swung the metal crowbar and hit one in the side of the head. Court records said the security officer needed two staples to shut the wound.

KXAN reached out to an attorney representing Harris. We’ll update this story if we receive a response.

The metal crowbar was recovered at the scene, according to records.

As of Wednesday, Harris remained in the Travis County jail on the first-degree felony charge.