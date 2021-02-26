APD looks for suspects who robbed north Austin store at gunpoint, shot at store employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a north Austin store at gunpoint a few months ago.

APD said the robbery happened on Nov. 27 at the Dinero Express on Scofield Ridge Parkway, just before 4 p.m. that day.

Two men entered the store and approached the cashier window, APD said. Each had a gun and demanded money. The suspects fled the parking lot in a black Hyundai Accent with an undisclosed amount of cash.

One store worker chased the Accent onto a nearby dead-end road. That’s when someone inside the Accent shot at him, APD said. The car then drove off. No one was hurt.

Here’s how APD described each of the suspects:

Suspect #1

Hispanic man, estimated to be in his mid-20s, slim build, approximately 5’4”

Spoke English and Spanish during robbery

Last seen wearing a dark-color “Champion” baseball cap, a white, red and black Nike hoodie, black pants and shoes and a blue surgical mask

Carried a black semi-automatic handgun

Suspect #2

Hispanic man, estimated to be in his mid-20s, slim build, approximately 5’9”

Spoke English and Spanish during robbery

Last seen wearing a tan baseball camp with a “C” on the front, a grey Nike hoodie black pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask

Carried a black semi-automatic handgun

Austin police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a north Austin store at gunpoint in November 2020. (APD Photo)

You can view footage from the robbery online here.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All info is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.