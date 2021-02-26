APD looks for suspects who robbed north Austin store at gunpoint, shot at store employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a north Austin store at gunpoint a few months ago.
APD said the robbery happened on Nov. 27 at the Dinero Express on Scofield Ridge Parkway, just before 4 p.m. that day.
Two men entered the store and approached the cashier window, APD said. Each had a gun and demanded money. The suspects fled the parking lot in a black Hyundai Accent with an undisclosed amount of cash.
One store worker chased the Accent onto a nearby dead-end road. That’s when someone inside the Accent shot at him, APD said. The car then drove off. No one was hurt.
Here’s how APD described each of the suspects:
Suspect #1
- Hispanic man, estimated to be in his mid-20s, slim build, approximately 5’4”
- Spoke English and Spanish during robbery
- Last seen wearing a dark-color “Champion” baseball cap, a white, red and black Nike hoodie, black pants and shoes and a blue surgical mask
- Carried a black semi-automatic handgun
Suspect #2
- Hispanic man, estimated to be in his mid-20s, slim build, approximately 5’9”
- Spoke English and Spanish during robbery
- Last seen wearing a tan baseball camp with a “C” on the front, a grey Nike hoodie black pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask
- Carried a black semi-automatic handgun
You can view footage from the robbery online here.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the robbery to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website or use the Crime Stoppers app. All info is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.