AUSTIN (KXAN)– The Austin Police Department released vehicle details for a suspect wanted in a southeast Austin hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured, according to an APD news release.

The crash happened Sept. 5, 2022 just after midnight in a Subway parking lot located in the 1900 block of E. Oltorf St., the release said.

According to police, the male victim, who was unidentified, was walking through the parking lot when a pickup truck hit him head-on. The driver then backed up and left the scene headed south on Burleson Road and did not stop to check on the victim or call 911.

The victim suffered severe, life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Police described the suspect vehicle as:

Possibly a Chevy or GMC make pick-up truck

Dark colored

Newer model

Lift kit and large rims

Possible dent/crack to the front consistent with a collision

Anyone with any information should call 9-1-1, or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.