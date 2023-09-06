AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday detectives need the public’s help identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary of vehicle in Central Austin on Sunday.

According to APD, the man got into the victim’s car and stole several items before leaving in what police said could be a dark gray Land Rover with black rims.

Police said the man is around 20 years old, Hispanic and has short, black hair and trimmed facial hair.

They said he has a tattoo on his right inner forearm and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark, blue jeans.

Austin Police said the crime happened in the 4000 block of Duval Street on Sunday morning around 5:45.

Anyone with information can submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or by calling 512-472-8477. Austin Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.