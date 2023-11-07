AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery inside a store at Barton Creek Square Mall last month.
It said Champs Sports was robbed on Oct. 25 around 1:20 p.m.
According to APD, the suspects entered the store and stole several items. APD said an employee tried to recover the merchandise but the suspects attacked and injured the employee.
APD describes suspect 1 as
- Black man
- About 25-26 years old
- About 6 feet tall
- Heavy build
- Black, curly hair
- Slight facial hair
APD said he was wearing:
- Hoodie with tan on top and white on bottom
- Tan sweatpants
- Black and white Nike shoes
Suspect 2 is described as a
- Black woman
- About 22-23 years old
- About 5’5″-5’6″ tall
- Shoulder-length, black hair
- Possibly a tattoo on her lower back
APD said she was wearing:
- Black jacket
- White shirt
- Denim shorts
- Black and red Air Jordan 1 shoes.
Anyone with information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092, APD said.
Police will also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477.
Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.