AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects involved in a robbery inside a store at Barton Creek Square Mall last month.

It said Champs Sports was robbed on Oct. 25 around 1:20 p.m.

According to APD, the suspects entered the store and stole several items. APD said an employee tried to recover the merchandise but the suspects attacked and injured the employee.

APD describes suspect 1 as

Black man

About 25-26 years old

About 6 feet tall

Heavy build

Black, curly hair

Slight facial hair

APD said he was wearing:

Hoodie with tan on top and white on bottom

Tan sweatpants

Black and white Nike shoes

Suspect in robbery at Champs Sports on Oct. 25 (Photos from APD)

Suspect 2 is described as a

Black woman

About 22-23 years old

About 5’5″-5’6″ tall

Shoulder-length, black hair

Possibly a tattoo on her lower back

APD said she was wearing:

Black jacket

White shirt

Denim shorts

Black and red Air Jordan 1 shoes.

Suspect in robbery at Champs Sports on Oct. 25 (Photos from APD)

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092, APD said.

Police will also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.