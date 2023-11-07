AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said it is looking for a man suspected robbing a taco truck in southeast Austin last month.

According to APD, the man entered the Taqueria Piedra Grande #2 taco truck at 1729 East Riverside Drive around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 9.

Police said he held a knife to an employee’s throat, demanded money and threatened to kill her if she did not comply.

Police describe the man as:

White

around 19-24 years old

Tall

Red hair

around 160-180 lbs.

Police say he wearing a tan and green baseball cap, blue plaid shirt, dark Shorts, running shoes and dark sunglasses.

Suspect in robbery of Taqueria Piedra Grande #2 taco truck (APD photos)

Anyone with information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092, APD said.

Police will also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477.

Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.