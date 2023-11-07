AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said it is looking for a man suspected robbing a taco truck in southeast Austin last month.
According to APD, the man entered the Taqueria Piedra Grande #2 taco truck at 1729 East Riverside Drive around 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 9.
Police said he held a knife to an employee’s throat, demanded money and threatened to kill her if she did not comply.
Police describe the man as:
- White
- around 19-24 years old
- Tall
- Red hair
- around 160-180 lbs.
Police say he wearing a tan and green baseball cap, blue plaid shirt, dark Shorts, running shoes and dark sunglasses.
Anyone with information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092, APD said.
Police will also accept anonymous tips through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by calling 512-472-8477.
Police said a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.