AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for an SUV that drove off after hitting and severely injuring a bicyclist in north Austin last month.

Police said the hit-and-run happened July 27 around 9:46 p.m. at 10300 Burnet Road. That’s near the J.J. Pickle Research Campus and Q2 Stadium.

Police said the bicyclist was going north on Burnet Road when the SUV hit them from behind. The SUV drove away without stopping to check on the victim or calling 911 for help. The bicyclist suffered from severe, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The vehicle officers are looking for is a white or silver 2005-2011 Mercedes ML350, based off vehicle parts found at the scene.

The car might also have its right headlight damaged or missing, its front-right reflector missing, its front-right fog light grille missing and a possible dent or crack to the front-right of the body.

Police are searching for a white or silver 2005-2011 Mercedes ML350 in connection with a July 27 hit-and-run crash in north Austin. The image is an example of the vehicle. (APD Photo)

Anyone with details about the crash can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or submit a tip online.