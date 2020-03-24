APD looking for suspects who shot at officers in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for suspects who fired in the direction of officers Tuesday night in southeast Austin.

Austin police officers made a traffic stop at Spring Meadow Road and Cypress Bend near Stassney Lane at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday when they heard several shots fired in their direction, police say.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to property, according to APD.

The Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit is requesting the public’s help for information. You can call APD at (512) 974-5245 or Detective Taylor at (512) 974-5945 and reference case number 20-0840102.

Individuals may also contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. or submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free.