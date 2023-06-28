Editor’s note: The video in this story is from June 28, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday they need the public’s help in identifying two women who police said robbed a woman on June 22 at the Costco on U.S. 183 between Great Hills Trail and West Braker Lane.

According to APD, the two took the woman’s purse from her vehicle just after 6 p.m. and ran to their getaway car. Police said the woman tried to get her purse back but the suspects dragged her with their vehicle causing injury.

Police described the first suspect as a Hispanic woman in her 30’s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall with a heavy build. She has long brown hair down to the mid-back area. The woman was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Police said the second suspect is a Hispanic woman around 30 years old.

Suspect #1 in June 22 robbery at Costco (Photo courtesy Austin Police) Suspect #1 in June 22 robbery at Costco (Photo courtesy Austin Police) Suspect vehicle in June 22 robbery at Costco (Photo courtesy Austin Police)

The suspects were in a light-blue car, possibly a 2016-23 Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag, according to APD.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092, police said. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program online or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.