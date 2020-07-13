APD looking for suspects that robbed convenience store at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who robbed an east Austin convenience store in May. APD released surveillance video of the incident which can be viewed in the video player above.

Police say two men robbed the store at gunpoint at 5029 Manor Road and left the scene in a light-colored SUV, going east on 51st Street. No injuries were reported.

The suspects are described by police as:

Suspect No. 1:

White male

Wearing a Sean John sweatshirt

Nike pants

Red boxers

Suspect No. 2

White male

Grey sweatshirt

Black pants with stripe down the legs

Grey glove with green stripe

Both suspects are estimated to be between 5’8” and 5’10” in height.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers App for iPhone or Android.