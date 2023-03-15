AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a man in his 80s inside a restaurant in east Austin in December.

According to a release from APD on Tuesday, the assault took place Dec. 8 around 1:30 p.m. in a restroom at the Casa Colombia restaurant at 2409 E. 7th St.

APD said the suspect confronted the victim, pulled out a handgun and slapped the older man in the face.

APD said the suspect had visited Casa Colombia several times.

Austin Police sketch of suspect in Dec. 8 assault at Casa Columbia restaurant. (Courtesy: Austin Police)

The suspect may have been trying to clear everyone out of the restroom before the attack happened, and the two men were the only ones inside the restroom, according to APD.

APD released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as:

Hispanic male

Light complexion

5’8″ to 5’9” tall

Last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark pants.

Austin Police say if you have had a similar experience at Casa Colombia or other nearby establishments, it would like you to report it.

Anyone with any information should contact APD at 512-974-6880. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.