AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police needs the public’s help finding a suspect and a victim in connection with an aggravated assault May 28 in south Austin.

APD said a woman ran into an apartment complex office in the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive and begged two others to lock the door behind her. The woman was bleeding from her head and said her boyfriend was “coming after her.”

Soon after that, a man went to the door and started pounding on it, making threats, and then showing a gun — pointing it at all of the people in the office. The victim told the others that “she should probably go with him or he may kill all of them,” APD said. She unlocked the door and went with him, and they left in a silver SUV, witnesses said.

APD describes the suspect as:

Hispanic man

Black and dyed brown hair, shaved on the sides and pulled back in a bun

Tattoos on both arms

Last seen wearing a black tank top and black jeans

The victim is described as:

White woman

5’6″-5’8″

Blonde-brown hair

Last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black leggings and white shoes

Detectives are hoping to identify both the suspect and th victim. If you know where either of them are, call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.