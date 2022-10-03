Suspect believed to be responsible for two south Austin robberies (Images from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect in two robberies that happened in south Austin on Friday.

The robberies happened between 2:27 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. at the H-E-B at 6607 S. IH 35 Service Road and the A+ Federal Credit Union at 1402 West Stassney Lane.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 60 and 75 years old, 5’10” – 6’0″ tall, around 200 lbs, and has medium-length white hair.

He went to H-E-B first, then the bank shortly after. In both cases, he demanded cash while threatening the employees. He fled the area in what is believed to be a dark-colored Jeep SUV.



The suspect was last seen wearing a tan hat, large-rimmed glasses, a plaid shirt, dark-colored shorts, athletic shoes, and a white medical mask.