AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department officers are looking for a man they suspect robbed and shot another man in southeast Austin in January.
According to an APD release, the robbery and shooting happened on Jan. 10 just before 1 a.m. near Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
APD said the suspect made contact with the victim at a 7-Eleven on Stassney Lane earlier in the night.
APD describes the suspect as:
- Hispanic
- Short stature
- Approximately early 20s
- Thin build
- Shoulder length, wavy hair
- Thin mustache
- Last seen wearing dark pants, a gray Nike hoodie and Champion brand slides
If you have information, call APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
APD says a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.