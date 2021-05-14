APD searches for man on bike accused of sexual assault in east Austin

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APD provided these photos of a man and the bike he was riding when an alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday morning in the 500 block of I-35.

APD provided these photos of a man and the bike he was riding when an alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday morning in the 500 block of I-35.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police need help to identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault Tuesday in east Austin.

APD says the man approached the victim’s car at 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cameron Road while riding a bike and “physically and sexually assaulted the victim.” That’s about two blocks north of 51st Street.

The victim was able to get away from the man and call police, APD said.

APD provided these photos of a man and the bike he was riding when an alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday morning in the 500 block of I-35.
APD provided these photos of a man and the bike he was riding when an alleged sexual assault occurred Tuesday morning in the 500 block of I-35.

APD provided photos of the man, who was last seen wearing shorts and a sleeveless shirt, and the bike he was riding. If anyone has any information about the incident, call the APD sex crimes unit at 512-974-5230 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS. You can also use the Crime Stoppers smartphone app or website to anonymously report the tip. A $1,000 reward is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss