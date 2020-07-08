APD looking for robbery suspects that allegedly stabbed convenience store employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects allegedly involved in an aggravated robbery at an east Austin convenience store.
Police say a Graboost convenience store employee was stabbed with a knife during a fight with one of the suspects on June 23 around 11:30 p.m. The three men entered the store and started the fight with two employees and left with money from the cash register.
Here are the descriptions, according to police.
Suspect No. 1:
- 5’8″-5’10”
- Thin build
- Estimated to be between 17-20 years old
- Last seen wearing a camouflage head cover
Suspect No. 2:
- 5’6″-5’8″
- Thin build
- Estimated to be between 17-20 years old
- Last seen wearing a blue and red Spiderman shirt and black head cover
Suspect No. 3:
- 5’6″-5’8″
- Thin build
- Estimated to be between 17-20 years old
- Last seen wearing red sweatpants and white t-shirt
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App.