APD looking for northeast Austin aggravated robbery suspect

Austin police released these photos from surveillance cameras of the suspect in an aggravated robbery March 25 at a northeast Austin convenience store. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in a northeast Austin convenience store aggravated robbery March 25.

The robbery happened at Buddy’s Valero Convenience store, located at 9001 Cameron Road, at 4:10 a.m. The suspect went into the store with a handgun, showed it to an employee, and then demanded money, APD says.

The suspect is described by APD as:

Hispanic man

5’8″

Thin build

Around 30 years old

Last seen with khaki pants, brown boots and had a gray backpack with black trim

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS(8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.