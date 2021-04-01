APD looking for northeast Austin aggravated robbery suspect

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cameron Rd aggravated robbery

Austin police released these photos from surveillance cameras of the suspect in an aggravated robbery March 25 at a northeast Austin convenience store. (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect in a northeast Austin convenience store aggravated robbery March 25.

The robbery happened at Buddy’s Valero Convenience store, located at 9001 Cameron Road, at 4:10 a.m. The suspect went into the store with a handgun, showed it to an employee, and then demanded money, APD says.

The suspect is described by APD as:

  • Hispanic man
  • 5’8″
  • Thin build
  • Around 30 years old
  • Last seen with khaki pants, brown boots and had a gray backpack with black trim

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS(8477) or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

Cameron Rd aggravated robbery
Austin police released these photos from surveillance cameras of the suspect in an aggravated robbery March 25 at a northeast Austin convenience store. (APD photos)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss