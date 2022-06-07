AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for several masked men it believes fired at least 20 rounds into a home, hitting someone inside. APD didn’t immediately give the condition of the person shot.

The PD said they were called on June 1st to the 6200 Block of Okner Lane after several people called 911 reporting gunshots. When police arrived, they found the injured person.

APD said its investigation points to two or three suspects leaving the area in a newer model, dark Dodge Charger with red neon lights under the frame. APD released the following photos:

APD is looking for several men who they believe could be tied to a shooting (Courtesy APD)

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous, they said. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.