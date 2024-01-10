AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday detectives were looking for man whom it said robbed a taco truck in north Austin early Saturday morning around 12:40.

According to APD, the man robbed the Matamoros taco truck on the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35 near Rundberg Lane.

APD said the man demanded money while threatening two employees with a black handgun. The man later fired off a single gunshot inside the trailer, police said, before he ran off.

APD described the man as:

Hispanic

20-25 years old

5 feet, 8 inches tall

180 lbs.

Medium build

Fluent Spanish speaker

Police said he was wearing an orange or peach colored sweatshirt with white lettering: “DESTIN Florida.” He was also wearing black jeans with white design or fraying at the sides, a blue-green and gray shirt worn wrapped around his head as a mask and red and black sneakers, according to police.

Suspect in Matamoros taco truck robbery. (Courtesy: Austin Police Department)

APD said anyone with information should call its Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.



